Child Killed In Croft’s Hill; His Uncle In Custody

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man is in custody in relation to the stabbing death of his 13-year-old nephew this morning at Morant Housing Scheme in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.



The child is Omarion Haniford, also called Omar. He was enrolled at Kellits High School.

The JCF said: “Omarion and his uncle got into an argument and the uncle used a knife to stab him in his neck. He ran out of the house and collapsed. He was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Sources in the area said the young uncle reportedly claimed that he was hearing voices in his head.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We also do advertisement, obituaries, and coverage (video, photo and written) of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com. We are MUCH MORE THAN NEWS.