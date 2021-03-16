Update: Bullets found in Ewarton – resident disputes police report

A resident of Pleasant Farm village in the Ewarton area of St. Catherine has raised concern about a police report regarding the discovery of eleven ‌9 millimetre‌ ‌rounds‌ ‌of‌ ‌ammunition‌ ‌at her premises yesterday, March 15.

The resident explained that she was the one who saw a bag on her premises and contacted the police, adding that she has absolutely no idea who placed the bag there.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), through its communications arm, this afternoon stated that ‘lawmen‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌an‌ ‌operation‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌area,‌ ‌when‌ ‌a‌ ‌premises‌ ‌was‌ ‌searched‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌ammunition‌ ‌was‌ ‌found’.‌

However, the resident is maintaining that the police did not conduct any search of her premises. She also noted that the police were not the ones who found the bag containing the ammunition.

The resident stated that she is an upstanding citizen, adding that the police report may give the wrong impression of how the bullets ended up on her premises.

