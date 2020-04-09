St. Catherine | Fire Destroys House In Ewarton

Olando Johnson was stunned when he returned home early Monday morning to find out that the house he occupied for at least a decade was flattened by a fire.



He said the blaze destroyed the three-bedroom dwelling at Clarke’s Avenue in Ewarton, St. Catherine, a few hours before daybreak on Monday, April 6.



Olando occupied the house with his younger brother Fabian Johnson and a senior citizen – Kirk McDermoth.



He told The Beacon that the elderly man was alone at home when the fire consumed virtually everything, including furniture, clothes and documents.



Olando said, based on information he has received, things could have been worse if someone didn’t alert the senior citizen about the raging fire.



He said he is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, which is being investigated by the Linstead Fire Department.



Olando, in the meantime, made a public appeal for assistance.

