St. Catherine | Ewarton resident tests positive for COVID, resulting in closure of call centre

A female resident of Ewarton in St. Catherine has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), sparking the temporary closure of her workplace, and also resulting in some residents of Ewarton being quarantined and tested for the highly contagious virus.



The people tested includes the woman’s common-law-husband, who works at the largest company in the Ewarton area. He has been sent on leave, and is awaiting the result of his COVID-19 test.



The woman tested positive, in the meantime, is employed to Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine.



In a letter to employees, Alorica notified about the positive test, but it did not disclose the name or address of the worker tested positive.



It closed its Portmore site shortly after learning yesterday about the COVID-19 confirmation.



“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing down the [Portmore] site temporarily, starting this afternoon (yesterday) to implement the full de-contamination,” Alorica added.



It said the Ministry of Health will do an inspection today, and workers will be notified when to return to work after the ministry gives clearance.



The company further advised: “Any employee who was in direct contact with the individual [tested positive] is being informed. We will stay in close contact with the impacted individuals to ensure their well-being and confirm their health status.”



Alorica added that, as part of its ‘enhanced safety protocols’, its Portmore site will this weekend ‘go through a deep cleaning and sanitation process’.



In the meantime, the ministry yesterday said one of the two latest confirmed COVID-19 cases is from St. Catherine, and involves a 21-year-old woman, whose case is still under investigation.



The ministry, like the call centre, did not divulge the name and address of the St. Catherine patient tested positive.



Jamaica has recorded 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

