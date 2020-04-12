St. Catherine | Ewarton Councillor Appeals For Calm, Water Amid COVID

Councillor for the Ewarton Division in St. Catherine, Beverly Jobson-Grant, has appealed for residents of her division to remain calm, and for the National Water Commission (NWC) to start distributing water to sections of the community that have none.



She made the appeal amid heightened concern and discussions in her Division about the highly contagious and potentially deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



A 21-year-old woman from the division last week tested positive for the virus.



Jobson-Grant stated that, since the COVID-19 case was confirmed, she has reached out to residents of her division – especially those in the area were the confirmed case was located.



“Remain calm and follow the advice of the Ministry of Health,” she appealed while expressing hope that the virus will be contained.



“The young woman [tested positive] and the family are working people and, from the reports that I have received, they do not entertain many people at their home. I am deeply saddened by the report, and I am praying that the virus is contained at that house and through medication and prayers lives will be saved,” Jobson-Grant added.



She noted the importance of water in the fight against COVID-19.



“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to the National Water Commission to distribute water to the areas in the division that presently have no water – such as Cascade Avenue and other parts of Whitehouse Housing Scheme, Top and Bottom Ivy, Gidden in Polly Ground, and Orangefield district,” Jobson-Grant further said.

She added that the Division Helplines are:

876-807-1094 876-378-8639 876-394-0545 876-293-6183

ALSO READ: Ewarton resident tests positive for COVID-19

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.