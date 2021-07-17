Ewarton Youth Killed In Crash

A man from Polly Ground district in Ewarton, St. Catherine, died last night in a motor vehicle crash on Charlemont main road in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He is 34-year-old Samora Blissett, who was employed as an elevator technician at Arel Limited Engineers and Contractors in Kingston.



It is said that five other people were travelling in Samora’s car when it crashed with a wrecker that had a car on it.



The injured people were taken to hospital.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 10:45PM, Blissett was driving his Toyota Corolla motor vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle and collided in a motor truck. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations continue.”



In the meantime, the tragedy has stunned Samora’s relatives and friends.



“Everybody is just torn; nobody is taking it good; the whole community of Polly Ground is just mourning right now,” said Mark Blissett, brother of the deceased. “My brother was a calm and friendly person – always laughing.”



Mark told The Beacon that his brother hosted a round-robin event in Polly Ground last night and was travelling to Bog Walk when he crashed.



He attended Polly Ground Primary School and Ewarton High before he pursued an electrical course at one of the HEART training institutes.

