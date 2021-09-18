Ewarton | Woman Robbed Of Over $500K At Gunpoint

A 60-year-old businesswoman was today robbed of approximately $518,000 at her home on Nugent Road in Ewarton, St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed.



It said a gunman pounced upon the woman and grabbed her bag containing the funds as soon as she entered her residence about 10:20AM.

She was coming from a bank, the JCF added.

It is said that the woman’s family once operated a bakery in Ewarton.

