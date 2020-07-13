Ewarton prefect promises to shine at new school

Being placed at her second choice in terms of secondary school is no bad news for Shanique Hall, considering that the second choice is no less revered for its tradition of excellence.



The aspiring doctor, whose first choice was Immaculate Conception High, will, in September, head to Westwood High School in Stewart Town, Trelawny.

Her emplacement is based mainly on her performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which was modified this year due to the disruption of classes caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Shanique, who was a prefect at her recent school – Ewarton Primary in St. Catherine, promised to shine at Westwood High.



“I got the school that is one of my best choices; I am highly grateful,” she told The Beacon.



“I am going to work extremely hard to achieve all the goals I set, and also to be an example for my family and friends. I want other kids my age to know, if I can make it, they can too.”



Shanique attributed her success to her dedicated effort, as well as the support received from her parents Alena Campbell and Conroy Hall, her siblings, and her teachers.



She, in relation to her supporters, noted: “Their encouragement and high expectations for me were some of the main factors [that influenced my success].”



Shanique’s mother, Alena, said she too is proud.



“I must thank God for all he has done for my daughter, and I am super proud and so happy for her accomplishment. She is a dedicated and a hard worker in her school work, so I am a proud mother,” she further told The Beacon.

