Ewarton man wanted for murder in Trelawny, listed among 5 most wanted

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man from the Ewarton area of St. Catherine is among the five most wanted people in the parish of Trelawny.



He is Shamarie O’Connor, who police said is wanted for Murder.



The other men listed as wanted are:

Renard Gayle, otherwise called ‘CJ’, who frequents Hague in Trelawny, and is wanted for two counts of Wounding With Intent.

Christopher Clarke, otherwise called ‘Devil’ or ‘Chris’, who frequents Blood Lane and Blackwin in the Wakefield area of Trelawny and St. Ann. He is wanted for two counts of Shooting With Intent and Robbery With Aggravation.

Lascells Wright, otherwise called ‘Byah’ or ‘Stella’, who frequents Tyre district and Warsop in Trelawny, is wanted for Murder.

Anthony Richards, otherwise called ‘Tony’, who frequents New Hope district in Trelawny, is wanted for Murder.



The JCF, in the meantime, said anyone knowing the whereabouts of the wanted men should contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, 311 crime stop, 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.