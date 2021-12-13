Ewarton | Man Trailed, Killed As He Approaches Church For Wedding

The blood-stained sidewalk outside King’s Chapel Apostolic Church on Main Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine, is testament to the deadly attack that unfolded there shortly before mid-day on Saturday, December 11.



The suspect, yet to be apprehended by police, attacked a would-be wedding best man and stabbed him in the chest, leaving him dead.



Police said the deceased is 27-year-old Romario Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Piggy’, from Wakefield in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



“Mitchell was walking along the roadway when he was attacked and stabbed in the chest,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force told The Beacon.



Alleged eyewitnesses stated that there was no fight or quarrel at the location where the incident happened.



Reports are that the killer, wearing a mask and a pullover hoodie, trailed Mitchell along the busy Main Street. It is said that he lurked at the gas station that is in the vicinity of Ewarton Market, and also waited outside a supermarket located across from the bakery on Main Street.



Reports are that Mitchell went into the supermarket and purchased a cup of coffee.



He reportedly exited the supermarket and was walking on a sidewalk outside his destination – King’s Chapel Apostolic Church, where the aforementioned wedding was to take place.



Reports are that, as Mitchell was about to take the last few steps into the churchyard, the killer pulled a knife, attacked him on the sidewalk, and stabbed him in the chest.



As Mitchell fell, the killer reportedly ran onto the nearby Jones Crescent.



The tragedy stunned many people at the wedding, which eventually took place.



The killing also did not prevent members of King’s Chapel Apostolic from having regular service at the sanctuary yesterday. Up to publication time, the bloodstains were still on the sidewalk outside the church.



It is said that the late Mitchell is a past student of Charlemont High School in Linstead.

