Ewarton man among two killed by police in Spanish Town

Cornel McKenzie from Ewarton, St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said two men have been shot and killed during ‘a confrontation with the police’ on King Street in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The incident happened about 8:30PM yesterday, November 28.



One of the deceased is 25-year-old Cornel McKenzie from the Brown’s Town area of Ewarton in St. Catherine.

The other is 25-year-old Dennis Francis, otherwise called ‘Steve’, from Beacon Avenue – also in St. Catherine.

Details about the shooting incident are sketchy.



The JCF told The Beacon: “One .38 Taurus revolver loaded with three .38 rounds was removed from the scene.”



It noted that the matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

