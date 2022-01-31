Ewarton | Funeral Director Suspected Of Committing Suicide

The lifeless body of a young funeral director was found today hanging by a piece of cord attached to a tree in bushes behind his home at Waterloo district in Ewarton, St. Catherine.

He is known as ‘Delliket”, which also is the name of a funeral-related company he recently started. He previously worked at Sunset Funeral Home in Ewarton.

In a video captured at the location where the body was found, a woman weeps and another expresses shock.

Kerene McKenzie Brown, a close friend of the late “Delliket”, is among people stunned.

“He was full of life and was so jovial; words cannot explain how I am feeling. Anything you are doing, he gets involved and he is always smiling,” she said.

The suspected case of suicide today is at least the second reported in Ewarton in recent months. On October 23 last year, the corpse of 33-year-old Daniel Clarke, better known as Steelie, was found dangling by a piece of cord from a ceiling at his home on Clarke’s Avenue, Ewarton.

