EWARTON | Car Reported Stolen; Broken Glass Left Behind

The motorcar pictured above reportedly was stolen shortly before noon today from a premises near Unity Club (also called The Ship) at Cotton Piece district in Ewarton, St Catherine.

It is registered 9391JS.

The owner of the vehicle told The Beacon that one of his friends who is visiting from abroad had possession of the car.

He reportedly parked it and went inside a residence.

When he returned, the car was missing.

The owner stated that pieces of broken glass were found on the ground, adding that it appears someone broke the glass to gain entry to the vehicle.

If you see this vehicle, please call 876-286-8528, Ewarton Police at 876-985-0065, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

