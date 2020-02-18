Businessman robbed on Valentine’s Day

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers are still searching for the gunman who robbed a businessman of a sum of money in Ewarton, St. Catherine.



The victim is Gregory Chin of Crystal Bakery, added the JCF. The incident happened about 11:20AM last Friday, February 14.



The JCF said: “Apparently the businessman had gone to collect some money – like he usually does. We highlight that to say that it is a safety risk to do same, and usually persons can ask security persons to assist in transferring or drawing of large sums of money. He did not, and he was apparently [held] up by a lone man who robbed him of his money and fled the scene.”



The JCF, which noted that investigations are ongoing, said its officers in Ewarton are yet to find anyone willing to report what they may have seen.

