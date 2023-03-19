Yvonne Sullivan honoured for decades of contribution to education

Maurice Yvonne Sullivan, a retired vice principal who served at Charlemont High School in Linstead, St Catherine, has been recognized for her decades of service in the fields of Education and Community Service.

She was among six women honoured at the ninth Annual International Women’s Day Awards Ceremony, hosted by the True United Sisters (TUS) charity at Bethel Baptist Church in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Sullivan was born and raised at Banbury district in Linstead, St Catherine.

She attended Victoria All-Age School, and also Dinthill Technical High School in the mid-1970s.

Her passion for the culinary arts and sewing led her to specializing in Home Economics – as it was called in that era.

Upon completion of her high school education, Sullivan enrolled at Moneague College in St Ann to pursue advanced studies and sharpen her skills in her beloved area of Home Economics.

She graduated at the top of her class, honing a skill that she still practices.

Sullivan worked briefly as an Assistant Probation Officer in St Ann before transitioning to the classroom as a teacher.

Her tenure at Charlemont High School began on September 1, 1981. She taught Food and Nutrition, Clothing and Textiles, and Home Management for many years.

Early in her teaching career at Charlemont, she was appointed Grade Supervisor, and later Head of the Home Economics Department.

TUS, in a citation, said the department headed by Sullivan thrived and, for many years, maintained a 100 per cent pass rate in CSEC and CAPE exams, which are administered by the Caribbean Examination Council. She was voted Teacher of the Year for four successive years.

In addition to her duties at Charlemont High, Sullivan was engaged by the state-owned HEART Trust to teach Commercial Food Preparation at its centre located at Ewarton High School.

She was also engaged at the Above Rocks Skills Training Centre to teach Commercial Food Preparation and Housekeeping.

Sullivan’s vast knowledge in the area of Home Economics equipped her adequately to serve as a CXC Examiner for script, as well as practical presentations for well over 30 years.

She was a member of the teams for the education ministry’s Curriculum Development and Item Writing for the Grades 7-9 Home Economics programme, as well as for Food and Nutrition at the CXC and CAPE levels.

Sullivan also advanced academically. She completed a course of study in Guidance and Counselling at The Mico College, followed by her Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management from Nova Southeastern University in the United States.

Sullivan was appointed Vice Principal at Charlemont High on May 1, 2009 – a position she held up to the time of her retirement in May 2022.

She did not only make her mark in academia.

Her community and outreach projects are mainly associated with her place of worship – the Linstead Baptist Church.

In 2002, Sullivan was among a mission team that started Angels Baptist Church, which she served as Sunday School superintendent for eight years.

She has been married to Basil for more than 41 years, and is the mother of two sons.

Her favourite colours are red and lavender.

She loves ackee and salt fish as well as oxtail with broad beans.

Sullivan is guided by the philosophy: Live every day like it is your last one.

