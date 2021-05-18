Community Focus | Linstead school gets goalposts

Two sets of goalposts are now available on the playing field at Linstead Primary School in St. Catherine.



A past student of the institution, Clement Dehaney, said he was instrumental in having the posts donated by his employer – West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO).



“For years, I wanted to do something for Linstead Primary School. I attended this school for nine years, and I love this school with all my heart. I made a commitment to the principal – Miss Gloria Johnson, and it is finally here. The school was without goalposts for years and, when I acknowledge that, I told myself that I will give them the posts,” Dehaney told The Beacon.



He expressed gratitude to WINDALCO while urging other past students to join in making a positive contribution to Linstead Primary.



Dehaney, who is also Jamaica Labour Party councillor candidate in the Linstead Division, manages Marcus Garvey United Football Club – a Major League squad. He also is Founder of Northern Queens Football Club that plays in the National Women’s Premier League.



Dehaney said both of his teams train on the Linstead Primary field and so they, like others, will benefit from donation of the goalposts.



He also underscored the importance of sports development in fighting against crime, building camaraderie, and instilling discipline.



“Sports development is very important, and that is why I participate in every sporting activities in my community,” Dehaney further noted.

