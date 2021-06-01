Community Focus | Foundation marks anniversary handing out tablets at Lluidas Vale Primary

The Al Empowerment Foundation, founded by Alton Reid, has observed its first anniversary doing what it does best – sharing.



The organization, on May 21, distributed three tablets to students of Lluidas Vale Primary School in St. Catherine.



Reid noted that the decision was made to source tablets, considering that they are in high demand to facilitate students’ participation in online classes.



School across the island, including Lluidas Vale Primary, have been hosting classes online due to the closure of school campuses to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reid stated that, having realized the importance of tablets, his foundation went on a mission to source some in partnership with Xaymaca Clubhouse – a social media app that allows only voice calling.



He told The Beacon: “The beautiful thing about all of this is that the money pooled together was from persons in the USA, UK and Canada – most of whom never heard about Lluidas Vale, but they bought into the vision that I sold to them and felt comfortable enough to send their money to me to get the job done. Their level of trust was due mainly to the level of transparency that I offered.”



Reid further stated that, having acquired the tablets, the school was allowed to select the student beneficiaries.



In addition to getting tablets, the students also received books and pencils.



Reid noted that his foundation, along with Xaymaca Clubhouse, could have sourced more tablets, but the importation costs are relatively high.



“We want to do more, but the persons who are willing to send devices from the US and Britain where devices are generally cheaper understand that we have to contend with the high importation bills,” Reid said.



He, in the meantime, urged other past students of his alma mater – Lluidas Vale Primary – to join in giving back to the institution.

“I want to appeal to corporate Jamaica and other past students of Lluidas Vale Primary to, in whatever way you can, give back. If you are able to give back by yourself or as a group, please do so. There are still a lot of students that need devices to join school online,” Reid commented.



He added that the Al Empowerment Foundation will, later this year, hand out grants to its first set of recipients.

