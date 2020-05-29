COMMUNITY FOCUS: Cooking gas company donates to 450 families

The Ignite IGL Foundation, along with the Jamaica Red Cross, has helped to combat the negative effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The team members, with masks on, spent several days delivering grocery packages with essential staples to the elderly, those living with disabilities, and low-income earners.

By the end of the donations, the volunteers distributed packages valued at more than $600,000 to 450 families in nine parishes – St. Catherine, Portland, Kingston and St. Andrew, Westmoreland, St. James, St. Elizabeth, St. Mary and St. Ann. The beneficiaries are located in 11 communities where IGL operates.

The Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre in Kingston was among the locations where each resident stepped up to collect a package.

The beneficiaries heaped praises on the team led by Managing Director at IGL Peter Graham, and Principal of Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre Junior Rowe.

Rowe, who has been living and working in the Riverton Meadows community for more than 40 years, expressed gratitude that the Ignite IGL Foundation had included the residents in their COVID-19 outreach.

“The IGL donation came in the nick of time and has touched the lives of those who needed it most. It’s been challenging for residents to pivot during the pandemic, but they continue to show how resilient they are in the face of adversity. With these grocery items, we know for sure they have food on their tables for a few more days.” he said.

In the meantime, Graham said IGL is aware that many people on the island have faced extraordinary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has tested the resilience of our people and many face extraordinary challenges on a daily basis,” he continued.

“The IGL team has readily stepped up to support our fellow Jamaicans over the last week-and-a-half, and has offered hundreds of care packages to those most in need. We fully support the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus and urge everyone to follow all the guidelines provided by the health professionals.”

Graham explained that the community outreach is the second phase of the COVID-19 strategy response, which IGL has implemented. Several weeks earlier, the company rolled out its first phase internally by encouraging and supporting staff members.

The Jamaica Red Cross, in the meantime, said the partnership with IGL presents an opportunity for it to reach additional persons in areas that may be under-served.

Disaster Risk Management Specialist at the agency, Kevin Douglas, said: “While the Jamaica Red Cross has been intensifying its efforts to reach the most vulnerable across Jamaica, it is partnerships like these that help us to widen our reach and ensure that as many people as possible get assistance. We therefore commend IGL for this venture and encourage other corporate entities to undertake similar initiatives as we are all in this together.”

