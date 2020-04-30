Two charged after murder of shopkeeper in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers at Chapelton Police Station have charged a man and a woman in relation to the murder of a shopkeeper in the Dawkins Land area of Colonel Ridge, Clarendon.

The man charged with Murder is 22-year-old labourer Jamar Francis from Four Path in the parish. A 22-year-old bartender, Tasha Smith, from Dawkins Land in Clarendon has been charged with Conspiracy to Murder.

The murder took place on February 28 this year.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Chapelton Police are that, about 7AM, residents found the body of 66-year-old shopkeeper Amos Adams with chop wounds on a road near his home.

“Francis and Smith were implicated in the investigation that followed and were arrested. They were subsequently charged following an interview in the presence of their attorneys. Their court dates are being finalised,” added the JCF.

