Police nab 5 men trying to flee Clarendon after double murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers nabbed five men who allegedly were trying to flee Clarendon after committing a double murder in the parish on Friday, June 26.



They were intercepted at the Mineral Heights Toll Plaza in Clarendon.



Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized, the JCF disclosed.



It said the suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting death of two men on the Frankfield main road about 4:40PM on June 26.



The deceased are 33-year-old Jermaine Jones, and Allen Cameron who is otherwise called ‘Puss’ – both from John’s Hall in Silver Spring, Clarendon.



The police said reports are that the two victims were driving along the roadway when gunmen in a motor car shot them.



It added: “The police were called, and preliminary information received was that a white motorcar and a grey motorcar sped from the scene. About an hour after the incident, five men in two vehicles matching the description of the vehicles seen leaving the scene were intercepted by two police teams. The men, all with St. Catherine addresses, were taken into custody and the vehicles seized.”



The JCF further stated that, during a search of the vehicles, its officers found a 9 millimetre pistol with an empty magazine, as well as one .40 pistol with magazine containing six .40 live rounds.



The names of the five suspects are being withheld pending further investigations.

