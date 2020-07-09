Multi-talented head girl promises to shine at Glenmuir High

The multi-talented Head Girl at Brixton Hill Primary School in the Mocho area of Clarendon, Litania Edwards, is making another big step towards becoming a medical scientist.



She will attend Glenmuir High School in Clarendon – her first choice, when the school year commences in September.



Litania, who hails from the May Pen area, was placed at Glenmuir partly based on her performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



“I feel very thrilled knowing that I have done extremely well,” she said. “I feel accomplished because I represented my family and my school well.”



Litania, who told The Beacon that she has been a top achiever from the very start, does not intend to disappoint her growing list of cheerleaders.



“They can expect excellent things as I will thrive to do my utmost best,” she declared.



Her academic achievements so far includes perfect score (100 percent) in her Grade Four Numeracy Test.



Litania also said she attained the highest possible rank (Highly Proficient) in all subject areas, and was the valedictorian at her recent school-leaving ceremony.



She also has been a standout since Grade Two in competitions hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC). She won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the parish level this year. The national round of the competition was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Litania is also the author of two books titled ‘As I See It’ – Book 1 and ‘As I See It’ – Book 2.



Her parents – Tanesha Powell and Lincon Edwards – are proud.



“Litania has been experiencing over the years the joys and blessings of her wit. We know that she is absolutely incredible at everything that she does. She is a gift to us as parents and our family at large,” they said.



The parents added that Litania has been a Science lover from ‘a very tender age,’ and would often use her room as a ‘lab’.



They explained: “Litania became particularly interested in the research part of science after she learnt that her maternal grandmother had been diagnosed with liver disease – and almost died. She then decided that she needed to be part of a team of people who can help find cure for diseases.”



Litania’s teachers, including Launtia Dallas, are also elated.



“I am extremely proud of her as she is an organized, dependable, intelligent, creative, multi-talented student who’s an ardent worker,” said Dallas, who helped to prepare the young scholar for JCDC Dance Festival, Dental Quiz, Spelling Bee, and the final leg of PEP.



The teacher added: “I am elated that I helped to prepare Litania as she matriculates to the next phase of her academic progress, and I’m confident that she will leave an indelible mark at Glenmuir High School.”

