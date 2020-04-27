Missing Clarendon Teen Last Seen In Old Harbour

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Aalayne Royal from Sandy Bay in Clarendon who has been missing since Saturday, April 25.



She is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 185 centimetres (6 feet 1 inch) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Aalayne was last seen at Spring Village, Old Harbour, about 3PM dressed in a blue distressed jeans, pink long sleeve shirt, a pair of multi-coloured Puma sneakers, and was carrying a purple and black knapsack. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aalayne should contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

