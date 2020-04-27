Man arrested for gun in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a firearm at Havana Heights in Clarendon yesterday, April 26.



It added: “Reports are that, about 11AM, a police team was on an operation in the community when three men were observed fleeing. They were chased and one of them was held. He was searched and the firearm – a Revolver – was found in a bag that he was carrying.”



The JCF added that the identity of the man arrested is being withheld amid further investigations.

