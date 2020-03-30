Kellits youth charged with robbery in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man arrested in connection with a case of Robbery With Aggravation committed at Walkerswood district in St. Ann on Saturday, March 15, has been charged.



He is 20-year-old farmer Ranique Traille from Kellits in Clarendon.



He was charged today, March 30.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Claremont Police are that Traille was among a group of men who attacked a man about 10:30PM, and robbed him at gunpoint. He was charged after he was positively identified by the complainant.”



Traille will appear in St. Ann’s Bay Parish Court on a date yet to be finalized.

