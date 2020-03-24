Ewarton resident slain in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in Clarendon are appealing for residents of Henry’s Lane in May Pen to tell law enforcers what they know about the murder of a man in the community on Friday, March 13.



The deceased is 37-year-old Kirk Douglas from Main Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “According to investigators, they were called to Henry’s Lane in May Pen about 11:30PM, by residents who reported hearing gunshots. There, they found Douglas lying on the roadway with several gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Persons with pertinent information should contact the May Pen Police at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.