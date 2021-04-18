Croft’s Hill Teen Reported Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kyiesha Johnson from Long Ground district in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.

She has been missing since Wednesday, April 14.

She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Croft’s Hill Police are that, between the hours of 5AM and 7PM, Kyiesha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kyiesha should contact the Croft’s Hill Police at 876-966-7333, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

The JCF said it has not received a photo of Kyiesha to publish along with the public appeal.

