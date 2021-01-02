Croft’s Hill | Fire Guts House On New Year’s Day

The new year started on a sad note for a family whose house a mysterious fire gutted last night, January 1, at Hickley district in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.



The dwelling is owned by a couple, Sylvia and Trevor Walters, who lives in Linstead, St. Catherine.



They were alerted about the fire some time after 10PM.



Mrs. Walters explained that half of the building was under construction, adding that she and her husband once lived in the other half.



The fire consumed furniture, clothing, appliances and construction material that were inside the building.



“Everybody is said at the moment,” Mrs. Walters commented.



She said personnel from Linstead Fire Station in St. Catherine went to the scene, but were only able to carry out cooling down operation.



Mrs. Walters also disclosed that fire fighters estimate that the value of the property lost is $4 million.



The family is yet to be told what caused the blaze.



However, The Beacon understands that certain suspicious activities have been taking place at the premises whenever the owners are away.



The owner visited the property and had the yard cut a day before the blaze.



When contacted, personnel at Linstead Fire Station said they were yet to put a formal report together, and so were unable to comment publicly on the case.



Meanwhile, the fire last night, like many others in the past, drives home what residents repeatedly said is the need for a fire station to be built closer to the heavily populated communities of Croft’s Hill and Kellits in Clarendon. The area is usually served by Linstead Fire Station, which is several miles away.

