COVID cases rise to 25 – including Clarendon woman who called helpline

The total number of people tested positive in Jamaica for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has increased from 21 to 25.



The Ministry of Health and Wellness, which disclosed the latest figure in a press statement yesterday, said the last six cases were confirmed within the past two days.



Those six are:

A 61-year-old female from Clarendon with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the health ministry’s COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. This triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation. A 58-year-old female of a Kingston and St. Andrew address with a travel history from France. She returned to Jamaica on March 10. A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland with a travel history to the United Kingdom. He returned to Jamaica on March 12. Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11. A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.



The Ministry of Health, in the meantime, stated that, of the total number of confirmed cases, 17 are imported, seven related to the imported cases, and one remains under investigation.



The ministry said, according to current data, more males (16) than females (9) have been confirmed with COVID-19.



The youngest person tested positive so far is 24 years old while the oldest is 79.



According to the ministry, a total of 150 samples have been tested.



Of that number, 25 samples have returned positive results, 123 have come back negative, and two are pending.

