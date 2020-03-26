Clarendon | 5 men arrested for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers arrested five men in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon, yesterday, March 25.



It said: “Reports are that, about 10PM, police officers who were on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car to stop. He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.



“During the search, one Glock 17 9 millimetre pistol, containing nine 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition, was found in the engine of the car. The five men were then arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations,” added the JCF.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.