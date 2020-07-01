Clarendon man disappears after leaving home to work in Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 45-year-old welder Everton Burrell from Inverness Drive in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, has been missing since Monday, June 1.

He is of brown complexion and medium build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the May Pen Police are that Burrell left home for work in Kingston area about 7:30AM, and has not been heard from since. When last seen, he was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt and a camouflaged pants. All efforts to contact him have failed.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Burrell should contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

