Clarendon | Five men charged for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the five men arrested on March 25 in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The seizure was made along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon.

The accused are:

• David Harris, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, 25-year-old farmer from Top Road in Pennants, Clarendon • Rasaun Reid, 25, tattoo artist, from Hopfield Drive in May Pen, Clarendon • Raymean Salmon, otherwise called ‘Ray’, 29-year-old labourer from Sunshine Garden at Hazard Drive, Clarendon • Elroy Briscoe, otherwise called ‘Oshane’, 27, painter from Moores in May Pen, Clarendon • Shamar Anderson, 25, chef from Moores, May Pen, Clarendon

The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 10PM, police officers who were on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car to stop. He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched. During the search, one Glock 17 9millimetre pistol containing nine 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition was found in the engine of the car. The five men were then arrested.”

The men’s court dates are being finalised, added the JCF.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.