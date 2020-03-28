Clarendon family not pleased with investigation into murder

A family in Clarendon is accusing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) of not moving swiftly enough to nab a man believed to be the prime suspect in a gun murder at Hayesfield district in the parish on Friday, March 13.

The deceased is a 48-year-old farmer, Delroy Whyte, from Hayesfield district.

The JCF said, based on reports from the Exeter Police, Whyte was shot during a dispute.

It added: “According to information received, Whyte was throwing stones as a means of herding his cows when one of the stones hit another man. An argument reportedly developed, and Whyte was shot in the chest. He died while being treated at hospital.”

The JCF urged persons with pertinent information to contact the May Pen Police at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

However, a spokesperson for the bereaved family told The Beacon that the police have been provided with information on which they have failed to act.

“My relative was shot in the chest at close range in broad daylight; the person who did it is still at large. My concern is that the police have all the information they need – pictures of the perpetrator, but there is nothing in the media about it since they are unable to capture the killer. We don’t even know if there is an invstigation because there is no word of communication from the police officers,” the relative lamented, adding that the murder has shocked the family.



“My family is still in shock… I honestly don’t have words to express or explain what we are feeling right now. Delroy was a people person; everyone in the community loved him. He wasn’t an angel and definitely was not the devil either.”

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.