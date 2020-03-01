Clarendon cops find car owned by slain shopkeeper

The Chapelton Police in Clarendon are probing the chopping death of 56-year-old shopkeeper Amos Adams, whose body was found at Dawkins Land in the Colonel’s Ridge area of the parish.

The incident is said to have happened at some point between Friday night, February 28, and early Saturday morning when the body was discovered on the roadway about 8 o’clock.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) told The Beacon that Adams closed his shop shortly before 11PM Friday night.

His wife became concerned when he did not arrive home.

“About 7 o’clock Saturday morning (February 29), Mr. Adams was found a few meters from his home with multiple chop wounds,” the JCF said.

His motor vehicle, which has bloodstains, was found elsewhere in the Colonel’s Ridge area, the JCF added.

It said no motive has been established for the crime, but residents suspect Adams was robbed.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.