St. Ann youth among 3 killed in Kingston

A resident of Orange Hill in the Brown’s Town area of St. Ann is among three young men killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, Kingston 17, this morning, February 27.



He is 23-year-old Lemaro Cole.



The others are 20-year-old Devaughn Cunningham from Tryall Gardens in St. James and 22-year-old Romario Nedricks from Cornwall Court – also in St. James.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Rockfort Police are that, about 2AM, the three men were travelling in a Toyota Premio motorcar towards downtown Kingston, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into the gate of the Carib Cement Packaging Plant, injuring a security guard who was on duty there.



“They were taken to hospital where the three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead while the security guard was admitted for treatment,” added the JCF, which noted that investigations are ongoing.

