UPDATE: COVID patient finally removed from home in Bog Walk

A woman from the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine who tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has finally been removed from her home.



She had expressed concern about waiting more than a day to be picked up by health authorities, adding that she did not have the home accommodation to facilitate isolation.



The woman was employed to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine, where there has been an outbreak of the virus.



Nearly 10 people with whom she came in contact also have done COVID-19 tests and are awaiting the results.

