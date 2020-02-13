Teachers walk off job over indiscipline

Teachers at Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, today walked off the job in protest against what they said is the rampant indiscipline among students as well as the school administration’s lukewarm response to the situation.



The students eventually were sent home.



The teachers, up to publication time, were in a meeting with the school board Chairman and Principal Patrick Phillips.



They took protest action a day after at least three fights unfolded among students at the school.



The fights yesterday were particularly embarrassing because the institution had a number of guests participating in its Career Day activities.



“Teachers are sometimes blamed for students’ behaviour, but the administrators can’t control them either,” one source told The Beacon.



This is not the first time within months that teachers at Enid Bennett High – formerly Bog Walk High, are expressing outrage about the indiscipline and what they deem the administration’s nonchalance.



In November last year, some teachers fumed about the administration’s failure to punish two female teachers, who traded punches in full view of students allegedly over a married male teacher.

When contacted about the fighting teachers, the principal, at the time, declined to comment, adding that he was interested in having only positive news leave the institution.

The Beacon has been trying to contact him this afternoon about the incidents among students this week, but calls to his phone have been going to voicemail.

Please send us news, classifieds, obituaries or advertisement via WhatsApp or email (876-305-4574 OR jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com). You can also make a donation below in support of free and fair community journalism.