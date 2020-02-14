Student charged, allegedly caught selling bullets at school

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a male student of Enid Bennett High School in St. Catherine has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition.



He was nabbed on the school compound during Sports Day activities on January 31.



Sources told The Beacon that the child, who hails from the Spring Vale area, was selling the bullets $500 each.



When contacted about the matter last evening, Principal Patrick Phillips said there was an incident on Sports Day, but he repeatedly declined to confirm that ammunition was found.



“On Sports Day, I think there was an incident; the Dean [of Discipline] has a report on it,” he said, adding: “There was an incident; I can’t comment on that [report regarding bullets].”



The JCF, through its Corporate Communications Unit, this afternoon confirmed the bullet-find, but did not disclose further information.

