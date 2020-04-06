St. Catherine | Mother appeals for son last seen in Riversdale

The family of 31-year-old Ricardo Cobourne is making an appeal for help in locating a missing loved one, who reportedly was last seen alive at Riversdale district in St. Catherine.



Cobourne, who lived with his maternal grandmother at Giblatore district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, reportedly has been missing since Saturday, March 21.



It is said that he usually visits a woman in the Riversdale community, and actually did so on the evening before he disappeared.



The family further reported that the Bog Walk Police visited the woman in question.



She reportedly said she last saw Cobourne on the evening before he disappeared, adding that Cobourne informed her that he would attend work the following morning – Saturday, March 21.



Since then, Cobourne has not shown up for work at Tru Juice in Bog Walk, and has not returned to his permanent place of abode.



Calls to his phones also have been going to voicemail, said his mother Claudette Harris Laing.



“Everybody has broken down; I am not sleeping; I am not eating much,” the mother added.



She told The Beacon that it is unusual for her son to not contact his relatives, and to leave his Bog Walk home for a protracted period of time.



“He is a nice person; he doesn’t keep company. If yuh si him, maybe is just him and one person walking,” the mother said.



She urged anyone with information regarding her son’s whereabouts to contact the Bog Walk Police or the nearest police station.

