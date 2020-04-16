St. Catherine Man Slain In Dispute Reportedly Over Money

A farmer died after being stabbed and chopped late yesterday in the Spring Vale area of Bog Walk, St. Catherine, during a dispute reportedly over money he loaned to a male cousin.



The deceased has been identified as Kenneth Hyde.



The Corporate Communications Unit of the police force, up to publication time, said it was still gathering information about the incident, which it confirmed.



Relatives of the deceased said Hyde was stabbed and chopped multiple times.



They added that he loaned money to a male cousin, who refused to make the repayment.



The cousin, along with his female companion, is the prime suspect in the case. They are also from Spring Vale.

Reports are that the suspects fled the community after the murder.



Commenting on the deceased, a bereaved relative told The Beacon: “He was a good person – kind and loving.”

