Police finally confirm another murder in Bog Walk

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is finally confirming what was at least the second murder to have been committed in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine last week.



The second murder, which the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF took five days to confirm, unfolded on Wednesday, July 8.



The victim is 58-year-old Ian Ivey from Pineapple district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



He was shot and killed by ‘unknown assailants’ on Main Street in Bog Walk, the JCF said.



It added: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 5:30PM, Ivey was standing at a shop when a motor vehicle drove up and the occupants opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

In the meantime, Ivey was murdered two days after gunmen shot and killed 26-year-old Nazire Sumai at a shop on Magazine Lane – also in Bog Walk. The killer escaped.

