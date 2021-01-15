Police confirm Linstead youth among 3 charged after solider is robbed

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged three men, who allegedly robbed a soldier on Kent Village main road in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine on Wednesday, December 30.

They are charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, and conspiracy.

The accused include 21-year-old Javaine Henry from Dun Path in Kingston 11, and 20-year-old Alex Matterson from Maston Park, Kingston 11.

The other is 18-year-old Andre Chue, otherwise called ‘OJ’ and ‘Bolo’, from Grove Road in Linstead, St. Catherine.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 4:30PM, the accused men pounced upon the complainant (a soldier), who parked along the roadway after feeling ill. One of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the complainant’s car.



“The complainant reached for a machete that was inside his car, and managed to chop one of the accused men on his hand severing it from the wrist. The men ran off but we’re later arrested and subsequently charged,” the JCF further said.



The court dates are being finalized.

