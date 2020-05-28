PHOTOS: Councillor appeals for materials to finish house for needy resident of Bog Walk

Elected representative of the Bog Walk Division in St. Catherine, Peter Abrahams, has made an appeal for persons especially in his division to donate building materials for the completion of a house for a fellow resident living in squalor.



The councillor already spearheaded the virtual construction of a foundation for the house.



He told The Beacon that he now needs materials such as zinc, plywood (5X8), board (2X4X16), and lart (1X3X16).



The councillor, along with other residents, did the latest portion of work on Labour Day (May 25) and the following day.



On Labour Day, the builders were treated to lunch by the Linstead Kiwanis Club. They also got assistance from members of the Linstead Seventh Day Adventist Church.



The house is being built for John Brown, who has been living under deplorable conditions at the Burton district in the Bog Walk Division.



The following video shows the hut that Brown currently calls home even as the Atlantic hurricane season looms:

