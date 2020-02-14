Nothing superstitious – NWC explains sudden drop in water level

The sudden massive drop in water levels yesterday at Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine is not a reflection of anything superstitious, the National Water Commission (NWC) said.



Its Communications Manager, Andrew Cannon, told The Beacon that the water level fell because the state-owned National Irrigation Commission was doing some work in the area and opted to restrict the water flow.



“As a result of the work that they were doing, there was some kind of a blockage of the flow of the water in the river,” Cannon explained, adding that the NWC’s water distribution system was not affected.



Cannon said he has been informed that the water has returned to normal levels.



“The information that I have is that the work has been completed and, based on their work, there was not any adverse impact on supply of water from the NWC system,” he added.



Residents yesterday contacted The Beacon, claiming that the water levels in the Rio Cobre were relatively high in the morning, adding that they could see the riverbed by late afternoon.



Many adult residents said it is the first time they were seeing the water level that low – as shown in the photos above. Some persons also questioned if there was any superstitious doing behind the quick drop.

Please send us news, classifieds, obituaries or advertisement via WhatsApp or email (876-305-4574 OR jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com). You can also make a donation below in support of free and fair community journalism.