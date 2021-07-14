Bog Walk Woman Reported Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 19-year-old Julia Miller from Gibraltor district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, July 10.



She is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 6:10AM, Miller was last seen leaving home wearing a white top, dark blue skirt and a pair of white crocs. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Miller should contact the Bog Walk Police at (876) 708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.