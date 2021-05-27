Bog Walk Teen Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for a 17-year-old resident of West Prospect in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



The resident, Sochene Thomas, has been missing since Friday, May 21.



She is of brown complexion and slim build.



The JCF said: “Reports from the police are that Sochene was last seen about 9:20AM wearing a black and white dress, and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sochene should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.