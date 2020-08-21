BOG WALK TEEN MISSING

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jaeleah Bethune from Paradise district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



She has been missing since Wednesday, August 19, the JCF added.

Jaeleah is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Jaeleah was last seen at home about 1PM, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact her have failed.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaeleah should contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

