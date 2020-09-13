BOG WALK | Taximan slain in broad daylight

A taximan, who operated on the route between Linstead and Bog Walk in St. Catherine, was shot dead in the Bog Walk area today.



Area residents identified the deceased as Roshane Chambers, better known as Brushy.



Details of the gun attack are sketchy. However, Chambers was shot while sitting in his car.



The victim once played football for Benbow United Football Club, The Beacon confirmed.

