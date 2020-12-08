Bog Walk resident shot dead

A man was shot dead at High Mountain in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine shortly before 10 o’clock yesterday morning (November 7), the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.



The deceased is 26-year-old Dwayne Excell from Shenton district in Bog Walk.



Details of the incident are sketchy.



But the JCF told The Beacon: “Residents reported hearing explosions, and Excell was discovered lying in a pool of blood.”



Investigations are ongoing.

