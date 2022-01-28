Bog Walk | Police Say Junior Brown Wanted For Murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has made a public appeal for help in apprehending Junior Brown, pictured above.

He is said to be of brown complexion and medium built, and he has an oval-shaped face.

The JCF said Brown is wanted for a murder committed on April 15, 2020 at Spring Vale district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.

He is said to frequent Manchester and Greendale.

