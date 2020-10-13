Bog Walk resident, who threatened to sue Linstead Hospital for beard, dies

The Rastafarian man who recently threatened legal action against Linstead Public Hospital in St. Catherine for allegedly cutting his beard without permission has died.



William Montgomery Holmes, almost 80 years old, passed away at his home yesterday (October 12) in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine, one of his daughters told The Beacon, but declined to comment further.



His lawyer, Bert Samuels, on social networking site Facebook, said in relation to his client: “His abuse by the State contributed to his passing – in my humble opinion.”



The medical cause of death is yet to be disclosed publicly. However, at the time Holmes’ beard was removed in late April 2020, he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

The family stated that the beard was part of Holmes’ declared identity as a Rastafarian, and had been maintained for more than 57 years.

